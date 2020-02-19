Female referees to officiate Malaysia Super League matches for the first time in history

The Malaysia Super League and Premier League will for the very first time in its history see women officiating matches, according to Football Association of Malaysia (FAM).

One female referee and one female assistant referee will be part of the 30-member team selected to officiate this season’s Malaysian Football League (MFL) action.

This was confirmed by FAM referees committee chairman Mohammed Dali Wahid to Malaysian news agency Bernama News.

Seminar Pengadilan & Undang-Undang Bola Sepak SAM/FAM 2020 | 19 Februari 2020 Seminar anjuran Persatuan Penulis-Penulis Sukan Malaysia (SAM) dengan kerjasama FAM ini berlangsung di Wisma FAM, Kelana Jaya, hari ini. Baca penuh di https://t.co/6MNJspvevG#FAM #HarimauMalaya pic.twitter.com/gcMkuQs7YB — FA Malaysia (@FAM_Malaysia) February 19, 2020

“It is a move to promote female referees in the country. Both have passed the fitness test and other evaluation processes. In total, we have increased the number of match officials to 30 for the new season,” Dali Wahid was quoted as saying.

The new season of Malaysian top division will kick off on February 28 with defending champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) taking on Kedah FA at the brand new Sultan Ibrahim Larkin Stadium in the opening match.

The match between the Southern Tigers and the Red Eagle will also double up as the one-off Piala Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah tie where JDT, the winners of the league, take on Kedah who were runners-up to them in the Malaysia Cup 2019.