OFFICIAL: Malaysia star Matt Davies signs for Johor Darul Ta’zim after announcing exit from Pahang FA

On Monday, Malaysia star Matt Davies officially signed for Malaysia Super League side Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT). It was on Sunday that he announced that he was leaving his former club, Pahang FA.

After much speculation about his future with Pahang, Matt Davies finally announced his decision to leave Pahang, via his Instagram account on Sunday.

“Today is a bittersweet day for me, my time at Pahang FA has come to an end,” the right-back wrote.

“After five seasons with the club and over 150 games, I’m saying my farewells. It’s hard to put into words what representing this state meant to me and how hard it will be to part.”

“Pahang will forever have a special place in my heart, I can’t thank my teammates, Pahang FA staff and of course the fans enough.”

“I want to thank Tengku Muda Pahang for always having faith in me and allowing me to captain this team since 2016, it’s truly been an honour,” Davies, who was also the captain of the East Coast team, added further.

