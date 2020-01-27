Malaysian champions JDT defeat Turkmenistan national team 2-1 in preseason friendly

Malaysia Super League giants Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) have defeated Turkmenistan national football team 2-1 in a preseason friendly match in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday.

JDT are on a two-week preseason tour to the Middle East during which they face five oppositions in training matches. The Southern Tigers had previously played Latvian side Riga FC and UAE Pro-League’s Al Fujairah SC.

FRIENDLY IN DUBAI | 26 JANUARY 2020 Full Time TURKMENISTAN NATIONAL TEAM [1-2] JDT

(Metdayev Akmammet 53′)

(Safawi Rasid 39′(pen) / Diogo Luís Santo 61′(pen)

On Sunday, Safawi Rasid opened the scoring for the Malaysian outfit from the penalty spot in the 39th minute, but Turkmenistan drew level eight minutes into the second half as Metdayev Akmammet found the equaliser for the national team.

However, the winner came from the boots of JDT’s Brazilian forward Diogo Luis Santo who also converted from the spot in the 61st minute.

They will now face Slovakia’s MSK Zilina on January 29 and Emirates FC on January 30 in their final fixture in Dubai.

JDT begin their 2020 season on February 12 when they take on J1 League outfit Vissel Kobe in their group stage opener of AFC Champions League 2020 in Japan.

The six-time Malaysian league champions will then host Chinese Super League champions Guangzhou Evergrande at their new Sultan Ibrahim Larkin Stadium in Johor on February 19.

(Photo credit: Johor Southern Tigers)

