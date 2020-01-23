WATCH: Malaysian champions JDT ramp up style quotient as players drive supercars to training in Dubai

Malaysia Super League champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) are currently undergoing preseason training in Dubai and they are without doubt ‘doing things the JDT way’ in the Emirates.

Though the domestic season in Malaysia will only get underway on February 28, JDT will be back in action as early as February 12 when they take on J1 League outfit Vissel Kobe in their group stage opener of AFC Champions League 2020 in Japan.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

They will then host Chinese Super League champions Guangzhou Evergrande at the brand new Sultan Ibrahim Larkin Stadium in Johor on February 19 before the domestic league opener against Kedah FA which will also serve as the one-off Piala Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah tie on February 28.

And the preparations have been in full flow in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the Southern Tigers facing five oppositions during their two-week stay in Dubai.

JDT have faced Latvian side Riga FC on January 20 and are taking on UAE Pro-League’s Al Fujairah SC on Thursday. They will also face the Turkmenistan national team on January 26, Slovakia’s MSK Zilina on January 29 and Emirates FC on January 30.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

However, the thing that has recently grabbed the eyeballs of internet is a video shared by the club on their social media handles showing their players and staff arriving for training at the Sevens in Dubai in a string of fancy and expensive supercars.

The video shows JDT owner Tunku Ismail Idris, manager Luciano Figueroa, head coach Benjamin Mora, technical director Alistair Edwards and players including Mauricio, Diogo Luis Santo, Aidil Zafuan and La’Vere Corbin-Ong driving to the training ground in their Bentleys, Lamborghinis and Ferraris.

JDT are the most decorated club in the Malaysia Super League having won their sixth consecutive league title last season.

#JDTdoingJDTthings read the social media caption which went along with the videos. And we can’t agree more!

(Photos credit: Johor Southern Tigers)