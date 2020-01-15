Lukas Podolski arrives in Johor amidst rumours of transfer to Malaysian champions JDT

Former Germany international striker Lukas Podolski has arrived at Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) facilities amidst rumours of a transfer to the Malaysia Super League champions.

The 34-year-old forward has been pictured visiting JDT’s brand new Sultan Ibrahim Larkin Stadium as well as their training ground while also holding discussions with JDT owner and Crown Prince of Johor Tunku Ismail Idris.

It has been reported that JDT were closing in on signing the former FIFA World Cup winner and the rumours were intensified when Podolski commented “See you soon” on one of JDT’s Instagram posts.

Not much later, the Crown Prince of Johor confirmed that the former Bayern Munich and Arsenal striker was indeed interested in joining the Malaysia Super League champions and hinted at the German’s impending visit to Johor Bahru.

However, the signing will be complicated by the fact that JDT already have five foreign players in their ranks for the upcoming season which is the maximum they can field as per the Malaysia Football League (MFL) norms.

Diogo Luis Santo, Gonzalo Cabrera, Leandro Velazquez, Hariss Harun and Mauricio are the five imports currently part of the JDT setup.

Podolski is currently employed by J1 League outfit Vissel Kobe who are in Group G of the AFC Champions League 2020 along with JDT, Suwon Samsung Bluewings and Guangzhou Evergrande.

So, what do you think? Is the FIFA World Cup winner about to sign for the Malaysia Super League giants?

(Photos credit: Johor Southern Tigers)