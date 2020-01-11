WATCH: Malaysia Super League champions JDT train for the first time at their brand new stadium

Marking a new chapter in the club’s history books, Malaysia Super League champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) undertook their first training session at their brand new stadium this week.

Malaysian giants are set to move into their new home located in Iskandar Puteri of Johor for the upcoming season which is scheduled to kick off with the Malaysia Super League opener on February 28.

JDT are to face Kedah FA in the inaugural league match at the new Sultan Ibrahim Larkin Stadium in a fixture which will also double up as the one-off Piala Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah tie where the winners of the league (Johor) take on Kedah who were runners-up to them in the Malaysia Cup 2019.

The new 40,000-seater venue is replacing JDT’s previous home ground — the Tan Sri Dato’ Haji Hassan Yunos Stadium, popularly known as the Larkin Stadium, which had a seating capacity of around 30,000 spectators.

The construction of the state-of-the-art stadium began in January 2016 and was expected to be complete by the end of 2018, however hiccups along the way has pushed the opening to the start of 2020.

The Larkin Stadium was home to JDT since 2013 and saw the club win 13 trophies during the period, including their six consecutive Liga Super Malaysia titles during all of which the club remained unbeaten at home. Their 75-match unbeaten run at Larkin was only brought to an end by PJ City FC in July 2019.

Apart from domestic engagements, JDT will also be seen in action in the AFC Champions League 2020 this season where they are pooled with Vissel Kobe, Suwon Samsung Bluewings and Guangzhou Evergrande in the group stages.