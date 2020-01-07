JDT owner confirms interest from Lukas Podolski to join Malaysia Super League champions

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) owner Tunku Ismail Idris has confirmed that former Germany international striker Lukas Podolski has expressed his interest to join the Southern Tigers.

It was recently reported that JDT were closing in on signing a former FIFA World Cup winner and the rumours were intensified when Podolski commented “See you soon” on one of JDT’s Instagram posts.

Now, the club owner has confirmed that the former Bayern Munich and Arsenal striker is indeed interested in joining the Malaysia Super League champions, according to SemuanyaBOLA.

“Yes, Podolski contacted me expressing his interest in joining JDT. He will come here (Johor Bahru) for the discussion process,” the Crown Prince of Johor said. “But we cannot make any decision as our import players are already full. So this discussion may also lead to other cooperation,” he added.

The Malaysian champions already have signed five foreign players for the upcoming season and do not have a vacant slot to accommodate the 2014 World Cup Winner, as per the Malaysia Football League (MFL) norms.

Diogo Luis Sant, Gonzalo Cabrera, Leandro Velazquez, Hariss Harun and Mauricio are the five imports currently among the Johor ranks.

Podolski is currently employed by J1 League outfit Vissel Kobe, who are interestingly drawn in to the same group as the Southern Tigers for the AFC Champions League 2020.