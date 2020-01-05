Malaysia Super League champions JDT set to sign 2014 FIFA World Cup winner – Reports

Malaysia Super League giants Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) have been linked with a move to sign a former FIFA World Cup winner, according to reports from Malaysia.

JDT had coasted to a sixth consecutive Liga Super Malaysia title last season and also made their debut in the group stages of the AFC Champions League, but the Southern Tigers are looking to strengthen further ahead of the new campaign.

And there are rumours floating that they are on the hunt for a World Cup winner! And various quarters are reporting that it is Lukas Podolski who guided Germany to the 2014 World Cup triumph in Brazil.

It was Twitter user Juan Budiman who started the rumour with a tweet that hinted the player in question was a free agent from either Spain, Germany or France by posting the pictures of the 2010, 2014 and 2018 World Cup-winning sides.

New Straits Times reports that Fernando Llorente, David Silva, Pedro Rodriguez, Blaise Matuidi, Nabil Fekir and Mario Gotze are the players who will soon be free agents from these national teams and will be available for JDT to sign ahead of the upcoming season.

The rumours of 34-year-old forward Podolski moving to Malaysia intensified when he commented “See you soon” under one of the club’s social media posts.

JDT technical director Alistair Edwards shares vision for Southern Tigers’ future

It is also worth noting that Podolski’s J1 League outfit Vissel Kobe are set to face JDT in the AFC Champions League 2020 group stages and the tweet could just be a nod at that upcoming continental fixture.

However, that hasn’t stopped the rumour mill from spinning and it would be interesting to see who Johor will capture come the start of the next season.