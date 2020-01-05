Malaysia Super League 2020 to kick off on February 28; JDT to face Kedah in opener

Malaysia Super League 2020 will kick off on February 28 with defending champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) taking on Kedah FA at the brand new Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in the opening match.

The match between the Southern Tigers and the Red Eagle will also double up as the one-off Piala Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah tie where JDT, the winners of the league, take on Kedah who were runners-up to them in the Malaysia Cup 2019.

LIGA SUPER MALAYSIA MUSIM 2020 BERMULA 28 FEBRUARI! MFL telah mengeluarkan jadual Liga Super musim 2020 bagi pusingan pertama. 4 perlawanan berlangsung dalam bulan Ramadhan sepakmula jam 10:00 malam. pic.twitter.com/ijKyv9sgNM — Official_KedahFA (@official_kfa) January 5, 2020

The Malaysian top division will run from February to July 2020.

The Malaysia FA Cup 2020 will kick off on the first week of February with the preliminary qualifying rounds while the finals have been scheduled for the month of July.

This will be followed by the Malaysia Cup 2020 which will begin on August 4 with its final slated for October bringing an end to the Malaysian domestic season and also providing Malaysia national team head coach Tan Cheng Hoe with ample time to prepare his team for the 2020 AFF Suzuki Cup.

JDT were crowned the Malaysia Super League winners for the sixth time running last season while they also took home the Piala Malaysia.