Indonesia star Saddil Ramdani linked with transfer to Belgian top division clubs

Indonesia star Saddil Ramdani has been in fine form in recent times and it looks like he has attracted the interest of more than one club from Belgium’s top division.

According to reports from Indonesia, the 20-year-old attacker who plays for Malaysia Super League side Pahang FA is currently being looked at by three different Jupiler Pro League outfits.

There were transfer rumours linking him with a move to Sabah FA, another Malaysian outfit where Indonesia legend Kurniawan Dwi Yulianto was recently appointed as the head coach, but it looks like Saddil is keen on a move to Europe.

BREAKING Saddil Ramdani kemungkinan besar batal gabung klub promosi #MSL🇲🇾 2020, Sabah FA mengikuti Coach Kurniawan Dwi Yulianto. [Various] Goes to Europe🇧🇪? 👀 pic.twitter.com/2D7CJXUEy5 — Instagram: @indos.transfer (@Indostransfer) December 21, 2019

According to Indosport, Sint-Truidense VV, SV Zulte Waregem and Club Brugge KV are all interested in the signature of the Indonesian winger.

Club Brugge are currently leading the Belgian top division with 46 points from 19 matches while Zulte Waregem are sixth with 31 points from 20 matches.

Meanwhile, Sint-Truidense is where Vietnam striker Nguyen Cong Phuong is currently at and they are 11th in the points table with 23 points from 20 matches.

Indonesia U-22s had reached the final of the Southeast Asian Games 2019 in Philippines earlier this month and Saddil was one of the best performers of the 30th SEA Games creating ruckus for opposition defences down the left wing.