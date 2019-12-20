Malaysia Super League outfit Sabah FA appoint Indonesia legend Kurniawan Dwi Yulianto as head coach

Newly-promoted Malaysia Super League outfit Sabah FA have appointed Indonesia legend Kurniawan Dwi Yulianto as their new head coach.

Considered one of the best footballers to represent Indonesia, Kurniawan is third among leading goalscorers for Tim Garuda — only behind Soetjipto Soentoro and Bambang Pamungkas — having scored 33 goals in 59 international matches.

Now 43 years of age, Kurniawan has served as an assistant with the Indonesia senior and U-23 national teams and will now take up his first role as a head coach with the Liga Super Malaysia outfit Sabah.

Sabah had emerged as the winners of the Malaysia Premier League in 2019 amassing 43 points from 20 matches under the guidance of Malaysian coach Jelius Ating finishing 10 points ahead of the second-placed Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) II.

They will be joined by PDRM FA and UiTM FC in the 2020 Malaysia Super League to replace PKNS FC, PKNP FC and Kuala Lumpur who will miss out on the Malaysian top division next season.

The 2020 season of the Malaysia Super League is expected to kick off on February 2020 and run until July. JDT are the defending champions of the league having won their sixth consecutive title in 2019.

“Alhamdulillah. All praise to Allah for giving me the blessing, the strength, the chance for me as today I am officially appointed as a head coach for Sabah FA. Thank you to SAFA for this opportunity and Insha Allah I will do my very best as this is the new challenge for me in Malaysia Super League,” the former Indonesian striker wrote on his Instagram.