Selangor FA attempt to surpass Guinness World Records set by Jamie Redknapp and Theo Walcott

Malaysia Super League side Selangor FA are set to attempt to break Guinness World Records set by Jamie Redknapp and Theo Walcott on Saturday.

The Guinness World Record in question is the ‘Highest altitude football dropped and controlled’ and the Liga Super outfit are hoping to bring the world record to Malaysia by attempting it at the Shah Alam Stadium.

HARI INI‼️🖋⚽️ Ayuh sama-sama menyaksikan bagaimana Brendan Gan dan Halim Saari membuat percubaan untuk Highest Altitude Football Dropped & Controlled dari atas bumbung yang berketinggian 65 meter. Jam 4:30 petang ini di Stadium Shah Alam.#RedGiants#HariBolaSepakSelangor2019 pic.twitter.com/TvEEbulUY8 — FA Selangor (@FASelangorMy) December 14, 2019

Red Giants midfielders Abdul Halim Saari and Brendan Gan are expected to attempt to control the ball dropped from a height of 65 metres during the half-time break of the Selangor Champions League 2019 final between Kingstown Klang and Batu Dua.

Pahang FA and Malaysia national team star Mohamadou Sumareh will also take part in the world record attempt.

Former Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur star Redknapp currently holds the world record having controlled a ball drop from 39 metres. Coming in at second is former Arsenal and current Everton star Theo Walcott who set the record at 34 metres.