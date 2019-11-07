Singapore Premier League POTY Faris Ramli signs for Terengganu FC in Malaysia

Malaysia Super League outfit Terengganu FC have acquired the signature of Singapore and Hougang United attacker Faris Ramli for the upcoming season.

27-year-old Faris was named the Player of the Season in Singapore Premier League 2019 after helping Hougang finish third in the league behind Brunei DPMM FC and Tampines Rovers and in doing so, the Cheetahs qualified for the group stages of the AFC Cup 2020.

This will be the Singaporean attacker’s second stint in Malaysia having moved across the straits for a season with PKNS FC in 2018. He has also played in the Malaysian top division for Singapore LionsXII between 2013 and 2015.

“Singapore’s Muhammad Faris Ramli has signed a contract to join Terengganu FC for the 2020 season. Faris will be joining TFC to fill the quota of import players (ASEAN) next season,” Terengganu announced on social media.

“The presence of one of the best Singaporean players will add sharpness to TFC in the upcoming season,” said the club that finished in a disappointing seventh place in the 12-team Malaysian domestic league.

Faris is also a key player for the Singapore national team taking part in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. The Lions, who are set to face Yemen in a qualifiers tie on November 19, are fourth in Group D, two points behind toppers Uzbekistan.

Faris’ arrival also confirms the end of the road for Cambodia international Thierry Chantha Bin at Terengganu.