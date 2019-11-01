If you want to play, go to PKNP or FELDA, but if you want to win, come to JDT – Tunku Ismail idris

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) FC owner Tunku Ismail Idris has told young Malaysian players to join his club if they want to develop as footballers and achieve success.

He was addressing concerns that young footballers were wasting their careers at the Southern Tigers due to the lesser playing opportunities at the Malaysia Super League champions compared to other sides in the country.

AFC Champions League 2019: Shandong Luneng 2-1 JDT (Safawi Rasid 59′)

“If you want to play every match, go to PKNP FC and FELDA United. You will get first 11 football every single game. But if you want to be a champion, you come to JDT,” the Crown Prince of Johor was quoted as saying by Bernama.

“There will be a higher chance of winning, higher chance of adding silverware to your closet, and at the same time, you have better exposure playing in the AFC Champions League,” he said in Kuala Lumpur.

“To be in a professional football club, you have to fight for your place. That is what becoming a professional footballer means. But if you are a player and do not want to fight for your place, then you will never improve as you will remain in your comfort zone,” the JDT owner said.

“I brought Safawi [Rasid] when he was 19 and now he is playing every game. Adam Nor Azlin now is taking over from the seniors there and playing in the ACL. Safawi and Akhyar [Rashid] are playing in the ACL,” Tunku Ismail said.

JDT are set to face Kedah FA in the final of the Malaysia Cup 2019 on Saturday at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur.

(Photo credit: JDT)