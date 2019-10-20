Malaysian champions JDT bid farewell to Larkin Stadium after six years at home

Malaysia Super League champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) FC have bid farewell to the Tan Sri Dato’ Haji Hassan Yunos Stadium a.k.a. Larkin Stadium — their home since 2013.

The 2-1 win over Selangor FA in the first leg of Malaysia Cup 2019 semifinal on Saturday was the final home game played by the team at the Larkin Stadium as they shift to the brand new 40,000-seater Sultan Ibrahim Larkin Stadium for next season.

THANK YOU FOR THE MEMORIES, LARKIN! What a journey it has been since 2013.

– 13 trophies

– 75-match unbeaten home league run

– 6 league campaigns without defeat

– Electrifying atmosphere Luaskan Kuasamu Johor! pic.twitter.com/3Bn5BvKyNT — JOHORSouthernTigers (@OfficialJohor) October 19, 2019

The 30,000-seater Larkin Stadium has been home to the Souther Tigers since its renovation in 2013 and has witnessed several historical triumphs from the JDT club as they tasted unprecedented success in the Malaysian domestic circuit.

These include 13 trophies, including their sixth consecutive Liga Super Malaysia title this season during all of which the club remained unbeaten at home. In fact, their 75-match unbeaten run at the Larkin Stadium was brought to an end by PJ City FC only this July.

“Thank you for the memories, Larkin!” the club posted on social media while JDT owner Tunku Ismail Idris also reflected the sentiment. “Thanks for everything Larkin. Thank you for all the memories,” the Crown Prince of Johor wrote.

Syafiq Ahmad opened the scoring for the home side in their final match at the Larkin Stadium, but Ifedayo Olusegun scored the leveller for the visiting Selangor only two minutes later. The first-leg clincher came from the boots of Leandro Velazquez who scored JDT’s last goal at Larkin.

JDT will move to the state-of-the-art Sultan Ibrahim Larkin Stadium located at Iskandar Puteri of Johor for the next season that will also see them compete in the AFC Champions League.

The construction of the stadium inside the JDT Sports City began in January 2016 and is estimated to have cost around US$ 48 million.

(Photo credit: JDT)