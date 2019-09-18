Former Selangor FA star Antonio German reveals racism from fans made him leave Malaysia

Former Queens Park Rangers (QPR) and Kerala Blasters attacker Antonio German had a brief stint in the Malaysia Super League with Selangor FA which ended prematurely earlier this year.

England-born German signed for Selangor in January 2019 after leaving I-League club Gokulam Kerala FC, but he was released by the Malaysian club in February with the season still in its infancy.

The 27-year-old Grenada international had accused the supporters in Malaysia of being abusive during his short stint and now, the former QPR forward has revealed the extend of racism he faced in Malaysia in an interview with BBC Sport.

In the interview, German said that he was told by a section of the fans that he was “too dark to play.”

“When I realised the messages were about my skin colour, that was crazy – it was a massive shock. I have played in a few countries but never experienced racism,” said the winger who has played in England, Scotland and India.

“The third game of the season, I was playing well but didn’t score and came off after 80 minutes. After the game I was told it was best to leave for my own protection. I was thinking, ‘why am I getting punished for the behaviour of some of the fans?’ But I decided to leave,” he told BBC Sport.

German is still searching for a club since leaving Selangor and said that his unfortunate stint in Malaysia has adversely affected his professional career.

“I am 27, I am in my prime and should be playing games. When clubs see I left [Selangor] they don’t know the true story. I did love Malaysia, it’s an amazing country. Most of the fans were great – it is just sad that move kind of hindered my career,” he said.

The footballer is further facing abuse online since the interview was published and took to his Instagram account to say that “no one deserves this nonsense.”