JDT in PES 2020: Johor become first Malaysian club to be featured in a video game since 1998

Malaysia Super League champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) FC have been confirmed to feature in the eFootball PES 2020, the latest iteration of the successful Pro Evolution Soccer video game franchise.

The 19th instalment of the highly-popular video game is set to release worldwide on September 10, 2019 and in Asia on September 12, 2019 and will be published for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms.

JDT’s appearance in the game comes by the virtue of them having qualified for this season’s AFC Champions League, Asia’s premier club competition, after winning the Malaysian top division last season.

All 32 teams who played in the ACL 2019, including Thai League champions Buriram United, will be part of the new PES game, as announced by Konami. For JDT, it also makes them the first Malaysian club to feature in an AAA-rated football video game since the Malaysian League was featured in EA Sports’ FIFA 98.

😍🔥😍🔥 Here it is! The OFFICIAL reveal of our Global cover for #eFootballPES2020, which launches on September 10th! pic.twitter.com/er682J68ku — eFootball PES (@officialpes) July 30, 2019

JDT had made their debut in the group stages of the AFC Champions League this year and collected a respectable four points from a group that included defending champions Kashima Antlers, Chinese Super League giants Shandong Luneng and Korea Republic’s Gyeongnam FC.

Having won the Super League for a record sixth consecutive time this season, the Southern Tigers are to feature in the ACL 2020 too.

Here are all the AFC Champions League sides that will feature in PES 2020:

Al Ahli FC, Al Ain FC, Al Duhail SC, Al Hilal FC, Al Ittihad Club, Al Nassr FC, Al Rayyan SC, Al Sadd SC, Al Wahda FC, Al Wasl FC, Al Zawraa SC, Beijing Guoan FC, Buriram United, Daegu FC, Esteghlal FC, Guangzhou Evergrande, Gyeongnam FC, Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT), Kashima Antlers, Kawasaki Frontale, Lokomotiv Tashkent, Melbourne Victory, Pakhtakor Tashkent, Persepolis FC, Sanfrecce Hiroshima, Shandong Luneng, Shanghai SIPG, Sydney FC, Ulsan Hyundai, Urawa Red Diamonds, Zob Ahan

(Photo courtesy: Johor Darul Ta’zim)