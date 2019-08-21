After scoring five goals in four matches for FELDA United, Khairul Amri wants to see more Singapore players in Malaysia

Singapore forward Khairul Amri is having a great run in Malaysia after making a move to Malaysia Super League outfit FELDA United from Tampines Rovers in May.

The vastly-experienced Singapore striker has in fact hit a purple patch with the Malaysian side scoring five goals in his last four appearances for the side in league and cup competitions.

18′ | GOL KHAIRUL!@feldaunitedfc menggandakan kedudukan di Stadium Hang Jebat dengan jaringan ‘solo’ oleh pemain yang berasal dari Singapura, Khairul Amri.#PialaMalaysia2019#MFLLive#PDRMFEL pic.twitter.com/qF014ee0JZ — MFL LIVE (@MFL_Live) August 7, 2019

Khairul’s scoring streak began on the final matchday of the Malaysia Super League season when he scored in a 5-1 win over Kedah FA on July 21 which ensured FELDA remained in the Malaysian top division.

He then found the back of the net with a penalty in FELDA’s Malaysia Cup 2019 opener against Selangor on August 3 — the Singaporean forward converting a penalty in the 85th minute to rescue a point for his side.

74′ | GOL KHAIRUL!@feldaunitedfc berjaya menjaringkan gol pertama di Stadium Tun Abdul Razak melalui gol ke-4 peribadi Khairul Amri musim ini.#PialaMalaysia2019#MFLLive#FELMEL pic.twitter.com/KRWo2s2Skk — MFL LIVE (@MFL_Live) August 17, 2019

Amri bagged two more in a 4-3 defeat to PDRM FA in the second match of the Malaysia Cup while also netting in their final group match against Melaka United that ended in a 3-1 defeat.

Now the 34-year-old has urged more of his compatriots to join him in Malaysia.

According to Bernama, Khairul believes playing with foreign players in the Malaysian league will help improve the Singapore footballers.

‘’In addition, it also profits the Malaysian league teams to recruit Singaporean players because indirectly they also can gather the fans there in the process to expand their group of supporters,’’ he told the Malaysian Football League.

Malaysian champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) are captained by Singapore international Hariss Harun while Pahang FA feature Singapore’s Safuwan Baharudin.

