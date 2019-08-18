Terengganu FC goalkeeper Suffian Rahman dies at the age of 41

Malaysia Super League side Terengganu FC’s goalkeeper Suffian Abdul Rahman has died at the age of 41 after suffering a heart attack.

The death of the goalkeeper came just hours before Terengganu’s Malaysia Cup 2019 fixture against Negri Sembilan FA on Saturday — a match which they won 3-1 and dedicated the victory to the late Suffian.

KEMBALINYA MOHD SUFFIAN BIN AB. RAHMAN KUNGIRAMAN KE RAHMATULLAH – PENJAGA GOL TERENGGANU FC 2017 – 2019 Seluruh pihak pengurusan TFC mengucapkan takziah kepada ahli keluarga Almarhum dan semoga Almarhum ditempatkan di kalangan orang-orang yang soleh. pic.twitter.com/wq7mA1vHyD — Terengganu Football Club (@FCTerengganu) August 17, 2019

The former Malaysia international shot-stopper died at his home in Kampung Bukit Tunggal, near Kuala Terengganu, at about 1 PM HKT on Saturday.

He had made 13 appearances for Terengganu in the Malaysia Super League last season. He was also a key player in the side’s Malaysia Cup 2018 campaign when they reached the final only to go down to Perak 4-1 on penalties after a 3-3 draw in regulation time.

Suffian also played for Negeri Sembilan, Melaka Telekom, Selangor FA, Kuala Muda NAZA, Sarawak FA, Pahang FA, FELDA United and SIME Darby in a career spanning across three decades.

He earned his only international cap for Harimau Malaya against Cambodia in 2007 after coming on as a substitute for goalkeeper Azizon Abdul Kadir. He was also part of Malaysia’s 2007 AFC Asian Cup squad.

Terengganu interim coach Nafuzi Zain spoke about the side’s senior-most player after their Malaysia Cup win over Negeri Sembilan.

“Although it was emotionally tough on them, they played their hearts out to get a victory so as to dedicate it to him. I hope they will go on to win the Malaysia Cup for Mohd Suffian,”he said after the match at the Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah Stadium.