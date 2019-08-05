JDT owner, captain worried about low attendances ahead of Malaysian champions’ move to new stadium

The official attendance figure for Malaysia Super League champions Johor Darul Ta’zim’s (JDT) Malaysia Cup 2019 opener against UiTM FC read a paltry 5,860 the other day.

And JDT owner Tunku Ismail Idris, the Crown Prince of Johor, and their captain Hariss Harun are not happy about the low turnout of fans at the six-time league champions’ home matches.

The low attendance records come as a serious worry for the Southern Tigers management especially with the club set to move to their sprawling new home ground — the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium — from the current home of Tan Sri Dato’ Haji Hassan Yunos Stadium in Larkin.

JDT’s new stadium is being constructed at a reported cost of of MYR 200 million (around US$ 48 million) and will seat around 40,000 fans compared to the 30,000 capacity of the Larkin Stadium.

“There is no point if we have a world-class stadium if it’s empty. Don’t forget to come to the stadium and support us. I’m half dead working for this club. We sell the cheapest tickets in the country. So please support the players,” the JDT owner said in a post on Instagram.

“Every year, we sacrifice for Johor, the club and you, the fans,” he said.

Singapore international Hariss, skipper of the club, also was disappointed by the number of fans in attendance during their 3-1 win over UiTM FC in the Malaysia Cup opener.

“I’ve been here since 2014 and we’ve won many trophies. It’s sad to say that yesterday the players and I did not feel the atmosphere, Hariss said (via The Star).

“We can’t believe it because we thought that we’ll have more support after winning the league six times. Did it affect our performance? Of course it did, because without the backing of fans, it’s tougher to give everything against the opponents,” the 28-year-old midfielder said.

JDT will now face PJ City FC, the only domestic club to have inflicted a defeat on them this season, in their second Malaysia Cup group match on August 7.

