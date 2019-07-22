PKNP FC, Kuala Lumpur FA relegated from Malaysia Super League after defeats on final matchday

PKNP FC and Kuala Lumpur FA have been relegated from the Malaysia Super League after suffering defeats on the final matchday in the Malaysian top division on Sunday.

Kuala Lumpur suffered a 2-1 defeat to Perak FA at the Perak Stadium in Ipoh, while PKNP were beaten 1-0 by Petaling Jaya City FC at the Petaling Jaya Stadium. with Washington Brandao scoring the only goal of the game in the 75th minute.

Meanwhile, Brazilian midfielder Careca scored in the 31st and 67th minute for Malaysia FA Cup finalists Perak to down Kuala Lumpur. Luke Woodland scored KLFA’s only goal in the 76th minute, but that wasn’t enough to avoid a demotion to the Malaysia Premier League.

KLFA finished bottom of the Liga Super table collecting just 14 points from 22 matches while PKNP finished 11th, second from bottom, with 16 points from 22 games. The PKNP management had earlier stated that the club would be disbanded if they are relegated from the league.

KEDUDUKAN TERAKHIR PUSINGAN LS22 LIGA SUPER 2019#LigaSuper2019 pic.twitter.com/o6VsqaELgN — Malaysian Football League (@MFL_MY) July 21, 2019

Meanwhile, FELDA United, who began the day at the 11th position in the standings, escaped the relegation after defeated FA Cup finalists Kedah FA 5-1 at the Tun Razak Stadium in Pahang.

Jocinei Schad, Faiz Mazlan, Khairul Amri, Jasazrin Jamaluddin and Kei Ikeda scored the goals for Kedah helping the team to stay up in the Malaysian top flight while Jonathan Baumann scored Kedah’s only goal in the 78th minute.

(Photo courtesy: PKNP FC and Kuala Lumpur FA)