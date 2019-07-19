JDT held to 3-3 draw by Terengganu FC in final Malaysia Super League 2019 match at Larkin Stadium

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) FC were held to a 3-3 draw by Terengganu FC in what was their final Malaysia Super League match at the Tan Sri Dato’ Haji Hassan Yunos Stadium in Larkin on Friday.

JDT had suffered a 1-0 defeat to PJ City — their first in the Malaysian domestic league — on July 16 and dropped points yet again in their final league fixture as Lee Tuck scored the equaliser for the visitors with 10 minutes left to play.

JDT finish their season with 53 points from 22 matches (16 wins, five draws and one defeat) while Terengganu remain seventh with 30 points from 22 matches.

79’| GOL LEE TUCK! Sepakan percuma cantik Lee Tuck berjaya memperdaya Farizal Marlias untuk gol penyamaan Terengganu FC pada malam ini! Lencongan menarik!@OfficialJohor 3-3 @FCTerengganu #LigaSuper2019#MFLLive#JDTTER pic.twitter.com/Xtk00c35xo — MFL LIVE (@MFL_Live) July 19, 2019

It was an emotional night at Larkin as JDT bid adieu to their home ground as they look to move to the newly constructed Sultan Ibrahim Stadium at the start of next season. But they would have hoped to sign off with a better showing in their final two fixtures at the fortress.

Terengganu looked like they were going to inflict a second straight defeat on JDT when they took the lead through Sanjar Shaakhmedov in the 24th minute. The goal came out of nowhere as JDT looked to be in full control of the game up until then.

Terengganu won a corner out of nothing which was met with a weak headed clearance by JDT defender Mauricio and Shaakhmedov fired in from the edge of the area to make it 1-0 to the Turtles agains the run of play.

45’| GOL CABRERA! Kombinasi daripada Diogo dan Cabrera telah memecahkan barisan pertahanan Sang Penyu untuk gol ke-11 Gonzalo Cabrera pada musim ini!@OfficialJohor 3-1 @FCTerengganu #LigaSuper2019#MFLLive#JDTTER pic.twitter.com/TriOwN4LRf — MFL LIVE (@MFL_Live) July 19, 2019

However, the Southern Tigers were quick to respond and it was only the crossbar that denied Diogo an equaliser four minutes later. However, there was no stopping Veleazques a couple of minutes later when he found the back of the net with a low drive after receiving the ball inside the box from Azrif Nasrulhaq.

JDT went into the lead four minutes later when Hariss Harun played Safawi through on goal and the young Malaysian attacker’s shot from close range deflected off the legs of an opposition defender and wrong-footed goalkeeper Ilham Amirullah.

It became 3-1 when Cabrera was fed by Diogo at the edge of the box and the former finished through the legs of the goalkeeper just at the stroke of half time.

However, second half saw a Terengganu comeback as Ukrainian centre-back Serhii Andrieiev popped up inside the box to plant a header into the back of the net and make it 3-2 in the 64th minute.

65’| GOL SERHII Serhii Adrieiev cuba mengurangkan defisit gol buat Terengganu FC selepas tandukan beliau menghasilkan gol kedua Sang Penyu!@OfficialJohor 3-2 @FCTerengganu #LigaSuper2019#MFLLive#JDTTER pic.twitter.com/TKq65uq9Ri — MFL LIVE (@MFL_Live) July 19, 2019

Lee Tuck then made it 3-3 with a brilliant low free kick from 25 yards out that left JDT goalkeeper Farizal Marlias with no chance!

JDT had the chance to score the winner when the referee awarded them a penalty in the 90th minute after Akhyar Rashid was felled inside the box, but Amirullah made the crucial save to deny Diogo from the spot as the two sides shared the spoils.

(Photo courtesy: JDT)