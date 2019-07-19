LIVE: Malaysia Super League – JDT vs Terengganu FC

Malaysia Super League 2019 champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) FC will concluded yet another successful domestic campaign with a match against Terengganu FC at the Tan Sri Dato Haji Hassan Yunos Stadium on Friday.

JDT emerged as the Liga Super Malaysia 2019 champions for a record sixth consecutive time with a victory over Melaka United last month, but were aiming to go a full season undefeated like they did in their title-winning 2016 season.

The Southern Tigers, however, suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to PJ City with Washington Brandao scoring the only goal of the game to stun the JDT faithful who had came out in numbers at the Larkin Stadium hoping to bid goodbye to their home venue with an invincible season.

The defeat went down as the first JDT suffered at the Larkin Stadium in seven years and 75 matches — first time after Crown Prince of Johor Tunku Ismail Idris took over the club. They are set to bid adieu to their home and move to a brand new venue of Sultan Ibrahim Stadium at the start of the next season.

Meanwhile, Terengganu are seventh in the league table collecting 29 points from 21 matches going into the final league fixture. JDT have 52 points from 21 points to sit 12 points clear of second-placed Pahang FA.

Johor Darul Ta’zim vs Terengganu FC in the Malaysia Super League will kick off at 9 PM HKT. You can follow the LIVE updates from the match on our Matchday Blog right here.