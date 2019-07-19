Malaysia Super League: JDT vs Terengganu FC live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Malaysia Super League 2019 champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) FC will host Terengganu FC in their final league match at the Tan Sri Dato Hj Hassan Yunos Stadium on Friday.

JDT were crowned the Liga Super Malaysia champions for a record sixth consecutive time last month and where in contention to go a full season undefeated until they hosted PJ City FC at the Larkin Stadium the other day.

The Southern Tigers were looking to repeat the feat they achieved in the 2016 season, but went down 1-0 to PJ City with Washington Brandao scoring the only goal of the game to stun the JDT faithful who were hoping to bid goodbye to the Larkin Stadium with an invincible season.

The defeat was the first JDT suffered at the Larkin Stadium in seven years and 75 matches. They will bid goodbye to their home venue and will move to their brand new home of Sultan Ibrahim Stadium at the start of the next season.

Meanwhile, Terengganu are seventh in the league table having collected 29 points from 21 matches. JDT have 52 points from 21 points to sit 12 points clear of second-placed Pahang FA.

When to watch?

The Malaysia Super League 2019 match between Johor Darul Ta’zim and Terengganu FC will take place on July 19, 2019 and kicks off at 9:00 PM HKT.

The Tan Sri Dato Hj Hassan Yunos Stadium, Johor Bahru, Malaysia will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Malaysian fans can catch the action LIVE on iflix.

FOX Sports Asia also brings you LIVE updates from the Malaysia Super League match via our Matchday Blog.