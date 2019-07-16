75-match unbeaten run ends for JDT as they suffer 1-0 defeat to PJ City FC in Malaysia Super League

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) FC suffered a shocking 1-0 defeat to PJ City FC in the Malaysia Super League 2019 at the Larkin Stadium on Tuesday ending their hopes of going a fulls season undefeated!

Having won a record sixth Malaysia Super League title couple of weeks back, JDT were just two matches away from repeating their 2016 feat of coasting through a full league season undefeated.

But PJ City proved to be a tricky customer for the Southern Tigers on the penultimate matchday of the Super League as they came to Larkin and threatened the JDT backline while also being strong in defence.

2019 MALAYSIA SUPER LEAGUE | 16 JULY 2019 Half Time JDT [0-0] PJ CITY FC More photos at https://t.co/mzBiL6Yy8k pic.twitter.com/9uuXP4nd8E — JOHORSouthernTigers (@OfficialJohor) July 16, 2019

The defeat also means that JDT have lost for the first time at the Tan Sri Dato’ Haji Hassan Yunos Stadium in Larkin since April 14, 2012 — a run that lasted for 75 matches (82, if you include their seven wins as Johor FC). JDT had also won 28 consecutive home league matches before heading into Tuesday’s fixture.

What will be more crushing for the Johor side would be the fact that the match was also the penultimate Super League fixture to be played at the Larkin Stadium with the July 19 match against Terengganu FC the final fixture at the stadium before JDT move to their new home of Sultan Ibrahim Stadium at the start of next season.

There were signs of a surprise at the Larkin Stadium in the first half as JDT went close through their Brazilian attacker Washington Brandao a couple of times in the first half — with the forward hitting the woodwork with a header in the 30th minute.

However, the sucker punch came in the second half in the 64th minute when P Rajes found Washington inside the box and the striker beat Johor goalkeeper Farizal Marlias at the far post to score the winner!

JDT now have 52 points from 21 matches including 16 wins, four draws and a defeat as they are 15 points ahead of the second-placed Pahang FA. PJ City, meanwhile, are eighth with 23 points from 21 matches.

(Photo courtesy: Johor Darul Ta’zim)