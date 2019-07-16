LIVE: Malaysia Super League – JDT vs PJ City FC

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) FC will hope to continue their unbeaten run in the Malaysia Super League 2019 when they face Petaling Jaya City FC at the Larkin Stadium on Tuesday.

JDT are now touching distance away from repeating their feat from 2016 of going a full domestic league season undefeated as the six-time Malaysian champions face PJ City in their penultimate match of the Liga Super 2019.

A Southern Tigers squad, hit with an outbreak of influenza virus at the club facilities, had defeated Kuala Lumpur 4-0 to take their unbeaten run to 20 games this season. JDT have recorded 16 wins and four draws to collect 52 points in the league so far and are now 15 points ahead of second-placed Pahang FA.

With only PJ City and Terengganu FC, whom they will play on July 19, standing between them and an invincible season, JDT will be hungry to register another win at Larkin and go into their third match of the week on Friday gunning for the historic feat.

Meanwhile, PJ City are currently eighth in the 12-team league having collected only 20 points from 20 games. They will look to end their campaign on a high and deny JDT a piece of history as they travel to Larkin for the penutlimate match of their domestic season.

JDT vs PJ City FC in the Malaysia Super League will kick off at 9 PM HKT. You can follow all the updates from the match LIVE on our Matchday Blog right here!