LIVE: Malaysia Super League – Kuala Lumpur FA vs JDT

Malaysian champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) FC will face Kuala Lumpur FA in a crucial Malaysia Super League match at the Kuala Lumpur Football Association Stadium on Saturday.

Though JDT had wrapped up a record sixth consecutive Malaysia Super League a while ago, the Southern Tigers’ ambition of going undefeated this season is on the line when they make their trip to KL.

They previously achieved the same feat back in 2016 and are looking to repeat the milestone yet again in 2019 with the match against Kuala Lumpur FA one of their Liga Super matches remaining this domestic season.

However, their challenge will be made all the more difficult by the recent outbreak of Influenza virus at the club which has resulted in 10 senior JDT players and several youth footballers, coaches and staff contracting the flu and hampering their preparations. JDT have currently 49 points from 19 league games.bo

Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur are bottom of the table lying at the rockbottom of the 12-team league. They have collected just 14 points from 20 matches while winning just four times. Can the hosts produce some late, late drama to escape to the Malaysia Premier League.

Kuala Lumpur FA vs Johor Darul Ta’zim FC in the Malaysia Super League will kick off at 9 PM HKT. You can follow all the LIVE updates from the game right here starting 30 minutes before kick off!