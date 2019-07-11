JDT to play three Malaysia Super League matches in seven days after influenza outbreak

Malaysia Super League champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) FC are to play three matches in the space of seven days after their domestic fixture was rescheduled following an influenza outbreak at the club.

JDT’s fixture against PJ City FC, which was originally to be played on July 10, Wednesday, has now been moved to July 16. They will also play Kuala Lumpur FA on July 13 and Terengganu FC on July 19 making it three matches in a week for the newly-crowned champions.

Though Johor have already wrapped up the league title for a sixth consecutive season, the Southern Tigers are attempting to go a full season undefeated — a feat they will achieve if they can avoid defeat in the three matches taking place over this week which will bring the curtains down on the season.

Johor Darul Ta’zim FC (JDT) are set to face a physically and mentally demanding challenge of playing three matches in seven days starting this Saturday. [1/4] pic.twitter.com/s3ZmMlAchn — JOHORSouthernTigers (@OfficialJohor) July 10, 2019

10 players from the Johor senior team, four from JDT II, three from JDT III and several coaches and staff had tested positive for the influenza virus earlier this week forcing the club to decontaminate the club premises.

“JDT are set to face a physically and mentally demanding challenge of playing three matches in seven days starting this Saturday. The JDT camp is still in the process of recovering from an influenza outbreak that has affected several player,” the club said the other day.

Malaysia Super League: Johor Darul Ta’zom 2-0 Pahang

“This caused the match against PJ City to be postponed, hence making the schedule tighter. The coaches will ensure preparations for every match are smooth in order to collect maximum points. Maintaining the Southern Tigers’ winning momentum in the 2019 Super League season is every player’s goal,” the club added.

(Photo courtesy: Johor Darul Ta’zim)