Malaysia Premier League 2019: Sabah FA claim first title in 23 years after 2-1 win over UiTM FC

Sabah FA ended a 23-year wait to claim a title after they were crowned Malaysia Premier League 2019 champions with a 2-1 win over UiTM FC at the UiTM Stadium in Shah Alam on Tuesday.

The win also ensured that Sabah returned to the Malaysia Super League, the top tier of Malaysian football, after a gap of seven years as the second-division champions. The Rhinos have collected 40 points after 19 matches in the Liga Premier this season while their closest challengers Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) II are seven points behind.

Sabah’s last campaign in the Super League in 2012 ended with them finishing 13th in the league and getting demoted while their last title win came way back in 1996 when they were crowned the champions of Liga Perdana, the then Malaysian top flight.

🏆 JUARA LIGA PREMIER 2019 TAHNIAH diucapkan kepada pasukan Sabah kerana sah digelar juara Liga Premier 2019 dan SELAMAT DATANG ke Liga Super 2020!#LigaPremier2019 pic.twitter.com/saF7bxwq0O — Malaysian Football League (@MFL_MY) July 9, 2019

UiTM FC had taken the lead in the 30th minute through Zarko Korac on Tuesday but Sabah, who needed a win, equalised from the penalty spot in the 57th minute via Rodoljub Paunovic before Aguinaldo Mendes Veiga scored the title-winning goal in the 66th minute.

Meanwhile, Negeri Sembilan FA defeated second-placed JDT II 3-1 to go level on points with UiTM with a game in hand. With JDT II not eligible for promotion being a feeder club of the Southern Tigers, UiTM and Negeri Sembilan, sitting third and fourth respectively, are involved in a fight for the remaining promotion spot.

🏆 JUARA LIGA PREMIER 2019 Antara rangkuman menarik 📸 sewaktu Sabah berjaya menjuarai Liga Premier dengan kemenangan malam tadi. Tahniah Sabah! Untuk galeri penuh, sila klik 👉🏻 https://t.co/guKmvshzll#LigaPremier2019 pic.twitter.com/3LLESme0zA — Malaysian Football League (@MFL_MY) July 10, 2019

UiTM have 28 points from 28 points from 19 matches while Negeri Sembilan have the same amount of points from 18 games. Terengganu FC II (the other feeder club in the league) are fifth with 27 points from 17 matches while Penang FA are sixth with 24 points from 18 matches.

(Photo courtesy: Sabah FA)