JDT bid for ‘invincible’ season in serious doubt after 10 senior players go down with influenza virus

Malaysia Super League outfit Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) FC have been hit with a health crisis after several members of the club contracted the influenza virus.

Johor had wrapped up their sixth consecutive Liga Super title couple of weeks back and defeated Malaysia FA Cup finalists Perak FA 3-0 in their latest league fixture at the Perak Stadium last Saturday.

But, the news that at least 10 senior members of the squad have been infected with the influenza virus comes as a huge blow for the Southern Tigers who are now just three matches away from going a whole domestic season undefeated.

“We regret to announce that the Johor Darul Ta’zim FC squad have unfortunately contracted an Influenza virus. 10 players from the JDT senior team, four from JDT II, three from JDT III and several coaches and staff have tested positive for the virus,” JDT technical director Alistair Edwards said on Monday.

“The club is taking steps to contain the virus and have sent all players, coaches and staff for a medical check-up. JDT have also sanitised the Padang Seri Gelam Training Centre to ensure a safe environment for all,” the JDT official said in a statement.

The club are yet to reveal details regarding which players have been affected by the virus.

Johor are scheduled to wrap their league campaign with matches against Petaling Jaya City FC, Kuala Lumpur FA and Terengganu FC.

They are to play PJ City at the Larkin Stadium on Wednesday and it remains to be seen whether the Malaysia Football League will consider postponing the fixture for the JDT players to recover from the flu.

The record Malaysian champions will face Kuala Lumpur on July 14 and Terengganu on July 21.

. @OfficialJohor have won the Malaysia Super League 2019 title after defeating Melaka United 2-1 This is their sixth consecutive Super League title after first winning it in 2014.

JDT are looking to repeat their ‘invincible’ season from 2016 when they lifted the title going a full season undefeated. They have won 15 and drawn four of the 19 matches in the Super League so far this season.