LIVE: Malaysia Super League – Perak FA vs JDT

Newly-crowned Malaysian champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) FC have travelled to Ipoh City in Negeri Perak to face Malaysia FA Cup finalists Perak FA in an exciting Malaysia Super League fixture at the Perak Stadium on Saturday.

The Southern Tigers of Johor are still fresh from being crowned the Malaysia Super League champions for the sixth year running — a feat they achieved when they defeated Melaka United 2-1 at the Hang Jebat Stadium on June 26.

JDT opened up an unassailable 16-point lead at the top of the Liga Super standings over the second-placed Pahang FA to clinch the title last week after collecting 14 wins and four draws from their 18 games so far this season. Pahang, meanwhile, have now slipped to third in the standings after Kedah FA took the second spot from them after collecting 30 points from 19 matches.

With just four games to go for the end of the campaign, fans are wondering whether JDT can go the full season undefeated and a win against Perak on Saturday will present them with just three more hurdles as they look for invincibility.

Meanwhile, Perak did make it to the final of the Malaysia FA Cup last week. They had lost 3-1 to Pahang in the first leg, but registered a thrilling 3-0 win in the second to reach the final of the cup which to be played at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur where the Bos Gaurus will face Kedah FA on July 27.

Perak vs JDT in the Malaysia Super League will kick off at 9 PM HKT. You can follow the updates from the game LIVE here from 8 PM HKT.