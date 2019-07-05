Malaysia Super League: Perak FA vs JDT, live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Newly-crowned Malaysian champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) FC will travel to Ipoh City to face Perak FA in an exciting Malaysia Super League fixture at the Perak Stadium on Friday.

JDT defeated Melaka United 2-1 at the Hang Jebat Stadium on June 26 to lift the Malaysia Super League 2019 title — their sixth consecutive march on the league title in Malaysia.

The Southern Tigers have opened up an unassailable 16-point lead at the top of the Liga Super standings over the second-placed Pahang FA after collecting 14 wins and four draws from their 18 games so far this season. With just four games to go for the end of the campaign, the only question that remains is whether Johor can go the full campaign without suffering a single league defeat!

Meanwhile, Perak also created a bit of history during the past week after making it to the final of the Malaysia FA Cup. They lost 3-1 to Pahang in the first leg, but registered a spirited 3-0 win in the second to make the final of the domestic cup which will be played at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur where the Bos Gaurus will face Kedah FA on July 27.

When to watch?

The match between Perak FA vs Johor Darul Ta’zim will take place on July 6, 2019 and kicks-off by 9:00 PM SGT.

The Perak Stadium in Ipoh City, Negeri Perak, Malaysia will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Malaysian fans can catch the action on iflix.

FOX Sports Asia will bring you all the updates from the game LIVE on our Matchday Blog!