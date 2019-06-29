Safawi Rasid believes JDT are one of the best clubs in Asia following Malaysia Super League win

Malaysia international winger Safawi Rasid believes Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) are among the best clubs in Asia following the Southern Tigers’ sixth consecutive Malaysia Super League title.

JDT defeated Melaka United 2-1 at the Hang Jebat Stadium earlier this week to win their sixth title in as many seasons taking their domination in the Malaysian domestic circuit to the next level.

And their winger Safawi, who was instrumental in their title triumph, believes Johor are one of the best clubs in Asia. JDT had made their debut in the AFC Champions League this year and have now qualified for the group stages of next season’s competition after wrapping up the title.

“I am grateful to have joined this team because it is not easy to play for a side like JDT. To me, they are one of the best clubs in Asia,” Safawi was quoted as saying by The Star.

“For three years, I have only seen the team grow and that has rubbed off on me personally as I can see improvements in my game. Winning three Super League titles in a row is surreal,” said Safawi who joined the club from Terengganu FC in 2017.

Malaysia Super League: SCENES at the final whistle as JDT seal title

JDT finished bottom of their ACL group with four points from six matches, but put up solid displays against defending champions Kashima Antlers, Chinese Super League side Shandong Luneng and K League’s Gyeongnam FC.