Johor Darul Ta’zim equal Selangor’s record for most league titles in Malaysia

It was a routine win for Johor Darul Ta’zim when they met Melaka United in the Malaysia Super League. The Southern Tigers beat them by two goals to one, thus confirming their champion status. They have now won their sixth domestic title in a row, matching Selangor’s record in the process.

Johor Darul Ta’zim has done what no other team apart from Selangor has been able to do – win the sixth domestic league title. The Southern Tigers wrapped up the Malaysia Super League title with four rounds of matches still to play, after taking a staggering sixteen point lead over second-placed Pahang FA.

JDT’s title rivals lost their most recent match to Selangor themselves by five goals to two, allowing the Johor based side to reclaim the league title. The Southern Tigers did their part, as they beat Melaka United by two goals to one. Nazmi Faiz opened the scoring in the seventh minute, before star signing Diogo Luis Santo sealed the tie twenty minutes later.

Not only have JDT manage to match Selangor’s record, but they have managed to do so in style. They first won a league title back in 2014 and since then, have won every single year for five straight years. Their latest title win is their sixth in a row, thus bringing them level with Selangor’s tally of six.

While JDT’s league titles have come entirely in the Malaysia Super League era, Selangor’s championship wins have been divided between the old and the new league.

Selangor first won the league title in 1984, just two years after the Malaysian League trophy was introduced. They added two more titles in the semi-pro era, before winning claiming the 2000 Malaysia Premier League 1 trophy. Their last two title wins came in the Super League, when they completed back-to-back wins in 2009 and 2010.

Nevertheless, Selangor have proven to be of no challenge to JDT in recent years. In fact, no other club has come close to ending the Southern Tigers’ dominance, who now celebrate their sixth domestic title in their history.

(Image credits: JOHOR Southern Tigers)