JDT crowned Malaysia Super League champions for the sixth consecutive time after beating Melaka United 2-1

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) have won their sixth consecutive Malaysia Super League title after defeating Melaka United 2-1 at the Hang Jebat Stadium on Wednesday.

JDT have won their sixth domestic league title with four rounds of matches to spare as they took an unassailable 16-point lead over second-placed Pahang FA who lost 5-2 to Selangor FA at the Shah Alam Stadium the other day.

The Southern Tigers first won the Liga Super title in 2014 when they finished ahead of Selangor FA and have since then dominated the domestic scene in Malaysia winning titles in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and now in 2019.

The win also made them the most successful side in the Malaysian football history, along with Selangor FA, when it comes to the number of league titles won. Both Selangor and JDT have six league titles since the league trophy was introduced in 1982.

Selangor won their titles in 1984, 1989, 1990, 2000, 2009 and 2010.

JDT have also booked a spot in the group stages of next season’s AFC Champions League — their second appearance in the continental showpiece after making their debut this season.

JDT’s title win was confirmed with their 2-1 win over Melaka with Nazmi Faiz and Diogo scoring the goal for the Malaysian champions.

Nazmi opened the scoring as early as the seventh minute after an initial attempt from Diogo was saved by Melaka goalkeeper Khairul Fahmi. Diogo then made it 2-0 in the 27th minute with some individual brilliance as he evaded the attention of multiple defenders inside the box before slotting it into the back of the goal.

Melaka had chances towards the end of the game with Davy Agna failing to direct a close-range header at the goal in the 40th minute before Luka Milunovic slashed over from a cross by Agna in the 45th minute.

The second half saw JDT looking for more goals, but Melaka goalkeeper Khairul Fahmi did well to keep the score at 2-0 denying Safawi Rasid and Nazmi after the restart.

And Melaka were given a lifeline when the referee awarded a penalty in the 83rd minute after Diogo handles a Safiq Rahim free kick on the wall. Agna’s effort from the spot was kept out by JDT custodian Farizal, but Shukor Adna found the back of the net with the follow up effort.

However, JDT held on to the one-goal advantage to lift their sixth successive title.