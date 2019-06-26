LIVE: Malaysia Super League – Melaka United vs Johor Darul Ta’zim

The Malaysia Super League will see a clash between Melaka United and league leaders Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) at the Hang Jebat Stadium on Wednesday.

Johor are sitting pretty at the top of the Malaysia Super League standings having opened up a 13 point lead over the second-placed Pahang FA while Melaka United are sixth in the 12-team Malaysian top division.

Defending champions JDT have collected 43 points from 17 matches this season including 13 wins while Melaka have 26 points having won seven and drawn five of their 17 league matches.

Johor’s latest win in the Liga Super came last week against Selangor who they defeated 3-2 thanks to goals from Gonzalo Cabrera, Leandro Velazquez and Safawi Rasid though a 10-man Selangor gave them a tough fight towards the end reducing the deficit to just one goal.

Meanwhile, Melaka registered a narrow 1-0 win over Kuala Lumpur FA at the KLFA Stadium with the only goal of the game coming from the boots of Melaka’s Philippines international attacker Patrick Reichelt in the 43rd minute.

The Malaysia Super League clash between Melaka United and Johor Darul Ta’zim will kick off at 9 PM HKT. You can follow all the LIVE updates from game on our Matchday Blog right here!