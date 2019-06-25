Malaysia Super League: Melaka United vs Johor Darul Ta’zim, live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Melaka United is set to host table leaders Johor Darul Ta’zim tomorrow in Malaysia Super League. The hosts are ranked at No. 6 on the League table and a win in tomorrow’s match can take them to the fifth position.

Melaka United have registered three wins in their last five matches. They have turned 26 points in the league so far which is same as fifth-ranked Kedah FA. However, positive goal difference has kept the latter ahead in the table.

If Melaka United manage to win tomorrow, they can move up one spot. But it won’t be an easy challenge against Johor Darul Ta’zim who are in great momentum after winning four out of their last five matches. They have a thirteen point lead which frees them for any sort of pressure. It will be interesting to see if the visitors will face strong contention tomorrow.

When to watch?

The match between Melaka United and Johor Darul Ta’zim will take place on May 26, and kicks-off by 8:00 PM SGT.

The Hang Jebat Stadium in Malacca, Malaysia will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Malaysian fans can catch the action on iflix.

Those who want to follow on the action can join us in our live blog!