Akram Mahinan and teammates against the idea of PKNS FC becoming feeder club of Selangor FA

An idea was mooted recently to make Malaysia Super League side PKNS FC a feeder club of neighbours Selangor FA which would demote the former to the second division of Malaysian football.

Selangor politician Amirudin Shari had announced the idea saying that it will be mutually beneficial for the two Selangor-based clubs to form a partnership for the development of football in the region.

Amirudin is set to meet the officials from PKNS and Selangor, but PKNS players have come out opposing the idea of the move that will see their club getting relegated to the Malaysia Premier League.

Pengurusan PKNS FC turun padang ke Kompleks Sukan PKNS Kelana Jaya bagi memberikan amanat dan motivasi kepada para pemain. Pengurusan turut mengingatkan kepada pemain supaya fokus kepada aksi di dalam padang dan tidak terpengaruh dengan berita-berita yang berlegar di media massa pic.twitter.com/CCrQ6rL5w9 — PKNS FC (@ThePKNSFC) June 21, 2019

“When you become the feeder team, you’re just a second team — a team that provide experience and training for young players only to see them drafted to the A team,” PKNS and Malaysia star Akram Mahinan told The Star.

“If this happens, I will have to start thinking about my future,” said Mahinan who also added that PKNS are one of the oldest clubs in Malaysia and their achievements will be forgotten if they became a feeder club for Selangor.

His teammate Shahrom Abdul Kalam also echoed the sentiment. ““We have a number of talented players, we can stand on our own. We have good facilities and the team are managed well,” said the centre-back who added the team can finish in top three in the near future.

SCORE CARD LIGA SUPER PKNS FC SEHINGGA LS17 Ulasan penuh https://t.co/UAmNe1ksm0 pic.twitter.com/vixsyJ0Qdw — PKNS FC (@ThePKNSFC) June 20, 2019

“It should not happen. I hope the management will make the right decision and think of the players’ needs. They said that it was still in the early stages and we need not worry. They also urged us to continue fighting and aim for a top-five finish this season,” Shahrom told The Star.

Coach K Rajagopal also reminded everyone about the history the club have. “PKNS have a lot of history. I worked and played for them for 22 years. We had great players like Mokhtar Dahari, R. Arumugam, Santokh Singh, Soh Chin Aun, Reduan Abdullah and Rashid Hassan,” he said.