LIVE: Malaysia Super League – JDT vs Selangor FA

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) will face Selangor FA in an exciting Malaysia Super League clash at the Tan Sri Dato Hj Hassan Yunos Stadium in Larkin on Wednesday.

JDT are currently top of the Super League table having developed a comfortable lead over second-placed Pahang FA. They have 40 points from 16 games so far in the league while Pahang are 10 points behind the Southern Tigers.

Selangor, meanwhile, are fourth in the league standings but are 15 points behind league leaders JDT who are still unbeaten this season. Selangor have 25 points from 16 matches and have won six and draw seven of those matches.

Though the top spot might be something that is out of the reach for the Red Giants, they can still move into the third spot in the Malaysia Super League points table with a win over JDT by displacing Kedah FA who have one point more than Selangor having also played a game extra.

Johor Darul Ta'zim vs Selangor FA in the Malaysia Super League will kick off at 9 PM HKT.