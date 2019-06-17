PKNS FC to be demoted to Malaysia Premier League after potential deal with Selangor – Reports

PKNS FC could be playing in the Malaysia Premier League next season with reports suggesting that they are in talks with Selangor FA to become a feeder club.

Rules state that clubs with feeder relationships are not allowed to play in the same division and New Straits Times are reporting that Selangor are interested in turning PKNS into their feeder team.

Amirudin Shari, Menteri Besar of Selangor, is expected to hold talks with PKNS president Siti Zubaidah Abdul Jabar and Selangor FA president Tengku Amir Shah next month to discuss the pact between the two Selangor-based sides.

Perlawanan ke-17 Liga Super 2019 menyaksikan skuad Selangor akan turun ke Larkin untuk menentang pendahulu liga iaitu pasukan JDT. pic.twitter.com/x00EhPrdIH — FA Selangor (@FASelangorMy) June 17, 2019

“If we can combine the budgets of both teams then we will be able to compete with the big teams in the M-League. (This will happen) next year, I am sure. After July, we will finalise the system from grassroots to women’s football all the way to beach football as well as the Super League,” Amirudin told NST.

“After I return from Paris on June 23, the blueprint for Selangor football will be ready. Hopefully, by next year we will have a new module. It is important to have sustainability. For example, PKNS have the budget, but do not have a large fanbase while Selangor have a bigger fanbase but have financial issues,” he said.

“When the season ends, we will announce the new formula,” he told the Malaysian newspaper.

Johor Darul Ta’zim II and and Terengganu FC II are currently the two feeder clubs in the Premier League, the second division of Malaysian football, serving their namesakes in the Liga Super.