Johor Darul Ta’zim and Malaysia defender Dominic Tan makes loan move to Thai League club

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) and Malaysia national team centre-back Dominic Tan has made a loan move to Thai League 1 outfit Trat FC from the Malaysia Super League champions.

The youngster will spend the rest of the season in the Thai League where Trat are sixth in the league standings having won five and drawn five of the 13 matches so far this season.

Meanwhile, JDT are leading the Malaysia Super League standings with 40 points after 16 games in. Pahang FA are second in the league with 27 points from 15 matches.

“Johor Darul Ta’zim FC (JDT) defender Dominic Tan has moved to Thai League 1 club Trat FC on loan until the end of the season,” the Southern Tigers announced on social media.

“Trat FC are currently in sixth place in the Thailand league and the loan deal provides Dominic with a valuable opportunity to gain experience in Thailand’s top flight as part of his development as a player,” it said.

“The 22-year-old Dominic is among the youngsters at JDT who have been earmarked for the future. He also made an International debut this month,” JDT said.

22-year-old Dominic is one of the most promising centre-backs in Malaysian football and made his international debut for Tan Cheng Hoe’s Harimau Malaya in a friendly match against Nepal earlier this month.

He was also part of the Malaysia squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers first round against Timor-Leste which the Malaysian Tigers won earlier this week 12-2 on aggregate.