Reports: JDT winger Safawi Rasid attracts interest of J.League and K League sides

Johor Darul Ta’zim winger Safawi Rasid is reportedly a subject of interest from J.League and K League clubs. However, the names of the interested clubs haven’t been revealed in the report.

According to the New Straits Times, clubs from the Korea Republic and Japan have been highly impressed by Safawi’s outings in the Asian Games and for JDT in the Malaysian Super League and the AFC Champions League.

While in conversation with NST, Action Football Asia (M) Sdn Bhd founder, Effendi Jagan Abdullah said that because of Safawi’s young age, quite a few clubs in Japan have had discussions about the 22-year-old with him. However, he was quick to add that it’s doubtful JDT will let one of their most important players leave.

“At 22, he’s still young and has the potential to go far, which is why some clubs in Japan have asked me. But I had a word with JDT and I don’t think they will let him go at the moment.

“He’s playing well for them and he’s an integral part of the team,” said Effendi.

I One Sports Agency sports director, Syed Qamarul Firdaus Samat revealed to the publication that one club from the K League has also inquired about Safawi.

“They asked about Safawi and it’s a good club. They recently announced an opening for Asean quota, so that should fit in nicely,” said Syed Qamarul.

“Safawi scored two goals against South Korea at the Asian Games and that impressed the Korean club but for me, JDT are already one of the best clubs in Asia (facilities and vision wise). So, I don’t see Safawi leaving.”