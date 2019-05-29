PHOTOS: Construction of Malaysian champions Johor Darul Ta’zim’s brand new stadium reaching completion

Malaysia Super League champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) are closing on moving into a new home as the construction of their new stadium in Iskandar Puteri of Johor is reaching its completion.

The new 40,000-seater Sultan Ibrahim Larkin Stadium will replace JDT’s current home ground — the Tan Sri Dato’ Haji Hassan Yunos Stadium, popularly known as the Larkin Stadium, which can seat around 30,000 spectators.

Having played in their debut AFC Champions League campaign this season, the move into the new stadium will be another step in the right direction for the Southern Tigers.

The construction began in January 2016 and was supposed to complete by the end of 2018, however a few hiccups here and there has pushed the estimated date to 2019.

And as can be seen from the latest images shared by the club, the stadium looks nearing its completion and could be ready for its opening before the end of 2019 itself.

The stadium inside the JDT Sports City is estimated to cost around US$ 48 million and is being financed by JDT owner and Crown Prince of Johor Tunku Ismail Idris.

JDT put up a good show in the group stages of the AFC Champions League 2019 despite crashing out from a group featuring Kashima Antlers, Shandong Luneng and Gyeongnam FC. They are also comfortably in the lead in the Malaysia Super League having taken a 13-point lead over second-placed Pahang FA after playing 15 matches in the domestic league season.

(Photos courtesy: Johor Darul Ta’zim)