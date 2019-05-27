WATCH: Leandro Velazquez scores a GOLAZO to help JDT defeat Kedah FA in Malaysia Super League

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) extended their lead at the top of the Malaysia Super League table with a 2-0 win over third-placed Kedah FA at the Larkin Stadium the other day.

And the opening goal of the game came through a stunning strike from JDT attacker Leandro Velazquez who curled his effort from outside the box into the top left corner.

Malaysia Super League: Leandro Velasquez GOLAZO for JDT

There were questions of a foul by Johor defender La’Vere Corbin-Ong in the buildup to the goal, however, there is no taking away from the quality of the strike the 30-year-old Argentine produced to give JDT the lead in the 33rd minute.

Malaysia winger Safawi Rasid scored the other goal of the game in the 86th minute to seal the win that took Johor 13 points clear of their closest rivals in the Liga Super — Pahang FA.

Malaysia Super League: Johor Darul Ta’zim 2-0 Kedah

Johor Darul Ta’zim now have 39 points from 15 matches while Pahang have 26 points having played one match less. Meanwhile, Kedah have 22 points from 15 matches and are now 17 points behind leaders Southern Tigers!

The Malaysia Super League will now resume on June 16 after the international break.

(Photo courtesy: Johor Darul Ta’zim)