LIVE: Malaysia Super League – Johor Darul Ta’zim vs Kedah FA

Malaysia Super League leaders Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) will host third-placed Kedah FA in an exciting domestic league clash at the Larkin Stadium in Johor on Sunday.

Johor are top of the table with 36 points and are unbeaten after the completion of 14 matches in the Liga Super Malaysia. They have won 11 and drawn three of those matches to lead the table with a 10-point advantage over the trailing Pahang FA.

Meanwhile, Kedah are looking to put pressure on Pahang as they are in close pursuit in the third position. Kedah have won six, drawn four and lost four matches in the 14 played so far and have 22 points — four less than Pahang and 14 behind toppers JDT.

Johor Darul Ta’zim vs Kedah FA in the Malaysia Super League will kick off at 10 PM HKT. You can follow all the action LIVE on our MATCHDAY BLOG!