PKNS FC complaint over alleged racist abuse by Kuala Lumpur FA player during Malaysia Super League match

Malaysia Super League side PKNS FC have filed an official complaint over an alleged racial abuse on Kpah Sherman by a Kuala Lumpur defender in a recent league match.

The incident allegedly took place when PKNS travelled to the Kuala Lumpur FA Stadium to face Kuala Lumpur in the Malaysia Super League on May 14 — a match that was eventually won by the home side 2-1.

According to the Star, PKNS have now lodged a complaint to the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) after conducting an internal investigation. It said that their Liberia international forward Sherman was called “b**i” and “f**k you monkey” by a Kuala Lumpur defender during the match.

“Defenders are known to unsettle strikers by using verbal abuses but racial slurs and derogatory words are unacceptable. PKNS represent a multi-racial team and we abhor abuses like this. We hope the FAM will take a firm decision on this matter,” PKNS head coach Mahfizul Rusydin was quoted as saying by the Star.

“I just looked at his face when he said those words. I was livid. It’s appalling to see a fellow professional using such slurs. I immediately reported it to our assistant head coach Adam Abdullah. Adam spoke to the match referee who immediately came and asked me about it,” said 27-year-old Sherman.

“The official told me that he would speak to the match commissioner. I also saw him talking to the player who uttered those words. After the match, the player wanted to shake my hand but I refused. You expect me to forgive him after calling me a monkey?” Sherman said.

“I know the authorities have pledged to end racial abuse and are working hard. It’s not going to be easy unless everyone cooperates,” said the Liberian who played for MISC MIFA last season.

