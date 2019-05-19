Malaysia Super League outfit Perak FA sign Lebanese defender Hussein El Dor from India’s I-League

Malaysia Super League club Perak FA have announced the signing of Lebanese defender Hussein El Dor who was last seen playing for Churchill Brothers in India’s I-League.

The 25-year-old was a mainstay in the Churchill defence last season as they finished fourth in the Indian domestic league behind champions Chennai City FC, East Bengal and Real Kashmir FC.

And now, the Al Ahed FC man will be expected to partner Malaysia international Shahrul Saad at the centre of Perak’s backline.

SELAMAT DATANG HUSSEIN EL DOR ⚫💛⚫💛 PAFA dengan sukacitanya ingin mengumumkan bahawa pemain pertahanan berasal dari Lebanon, Hussein El Dor, 25, bersetuju & telah menandatangani kontrak bersama skuad Perak sehingga penghujung musim ini bagi memperkuatkan pertahanan pasukan.

“I am very happy and excited to join such a big club as Perak. I am looking forward to put on the jersey and give my best,” said the former Lebanon U-20 international upon signing.

“I hope we can achieve the best results possible and make the fans happy. Personally, I would like to make a good impact on and off the pitch,” he added.

Perak are in action on Sunday when they face second-placed Pahang FA in the Malaysia Super League at the Darul Makmur Stadium and their new signing might be in to make his debut during the game.

“I am still adapting as I have joined two training sessions with the team. But as always, when it’s game time, I will give 100 per cent and if the coach decides to field me against Pahang, he can count on me,” El Dor said.

Pahang lwn Perak ⚫💛⚫💛

Hari Ini

10 mlm

Stadium Darul Makmur

Perak are currently sixth in the Liga Super standings with 17 points. They have won three, drawn eight and lost two of their 13 games so far this season. And by shoring up the defence with El Dor’s signing, they will be hoping to convert those draws into three pointers in the later stages of the season.