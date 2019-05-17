Fan protests see Irfan Bakti resign as head coach of Malaysia Super League side Terengganu FC

Terengganu FC head coach Irfan Bakit has resigned from his post following a string of poor results for the Malaysia Super League outfit this season.

Terengganu are eighth in the Malaysia Super League points table with 16 points from 13 matches and are 17 points adrift of league leaders Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT).

Irfan had hit out at his players following a 4-0 defeat to second-placed Pahang in last week’s Malaysia FA Cup quarterfinal irking a section of fans. A 5-3 defeat to Petaling Jaya City FC in the Malaysia Super League earlier this week worsened the relation between the fans and the team.

“Frustrated fans confronted the team after that match at the Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah Stadium in Kuala Terengganu and questioned the management, coaches and players for the defeat,” the New Straits Times are reporting.

Terengganu FA secretary Farouk Hussin confirmed that the head coach had voluntarily resigned following the team’s poor display in the league.

“A special meeting between the coaching staff and the management was held to identify the weaknesses following the embarrassing defeat to PJ City. Irfan then decided to submit his resignation letter and we, after considering all factors, accepted it,” said the Terengganu secretary.

68-year-old Irfan had joined Terengganu in 2017 and guided them to the final of the Malaysia FA Cup last season.

Assistant coach Nafuzi Zain has been appointed as the caretaker coach.