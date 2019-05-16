Malaysia Super League: PKNS vs Johor Darul Ta’zim, live stream, updates, when and where to watch

In the ongoing Malaysia Super League, former Champions, Johor Darul Ta’zim will be hosted by PKNS. Currently, JDT are leading the table with 33 points.

JDT are in a fantastic form and have picked four wins in their last five matches. They have a comfortable 8 point lead over the second placed Pahang. The former champions will look to pick a win tomorrow in order to get ahead by 11 points and add a cushion to their top spot in the league table.

PKNS, on the other hand, have lost four of their last five matches. The seventh-ranked team has collected the same number of points as Terengganu but have an upper hand due to major goal difference. They are only one point short of claiming the sixth position. If they manage to win tomorrow, PKNS will move up the table and replace Perak.

Can the hosts pick a win tomorrow or will the visitors walk away with three more points and continue to strengthen their reign this season?

When to watch?

The match between PKNS vs Johor Darul Ta’zim will take place on May 17, and kicks-off by 10:00 PM SGT.

The Stadium Shah Alam in Selangor, Malaysia will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Malaysian fans can catch the action on iflix.

Those who want to follow on the action can join us in our live blog!