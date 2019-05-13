Malaysia Super League: Johor Darul Ta’zim vs Pahang, live stream, updates, when and where to watch

In the ongoing Malaysia Super League, former Champions, Johor Darul Ta’zim will face Pahang. Currently, JDT are leading the table with 30 points.

The hosts are quite comfortable at the top position of the League table having picked 4 wins in their last five matches. They are five points ahead of the second placed, Pahang. In their upcoming match, JDT will look to pick a win and increase the point difference in order to win an eight-point lead.

Pahang, on the other hand, are lagging behind in the title chase by five points, The could only manage to pick two wins in their last five matches. The visitors will have to walk out as winners in tomorrow’s match if they wish to keep their title-winning hopes alive.

Can Pahan close in on the point difference in the race to the top or will the former Champions slate another win in Malaysia Super League?

When to watch?

The match between Johor Darul Ta’zim vs Pahang will take place on May 14, and kicks-off by 10:00 PM SGT.

The Tan Sri Dato Hj Hassan Yunos Stadium in Johor, Malaysia will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Malaysian fans can catch the action on iflix.

Those who want to follow on the action can join us in our live blog!